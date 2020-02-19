MP cabinet clears time-bound services act to attract investment

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath

To attract more investment and to convince potential investors, Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday cleared a legislation that will ensure time-bound clearance of applications seeking various permissions. If a department concerned fails to give permission within that period, the application will be deemed to have been sanctioned.

Depending on the service, a period of either seven or 15 working days has been fixed. The legislation will cover services like trade license, land development permission, electricity connection, broiler registration and consent under Water Act, 1974, and Air Act, 1981.

After an applicant gets `deemed permission”, official responsible for not clearing the application could be penalised under the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Guarantee Act, 2010.

According to the draft legislation, there will be just one inspection in units that don’t report any violation in two years.

