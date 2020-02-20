MP Cabinet clears proposal to ensure time-bound clearances for investors

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. (File) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. (File)

TO ATTRACT more investment and to convince potential investors, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a proposal that will ensure time-bound clearance of applications seeking various permissions. If a department concerned fails to give permission within that period, the application will be deemed to have been sanctioned.

Called Madhya Pradesh Time bound Clearance Act, 2020, the proposal covers 40 permissions and licences belonging to 10 departments. Of them, 25 licences and permissions will have to be given in one day, 10 permissions and licences in seven days and five in 15 days.

The Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Kamal Nath also cleared the Madhya Pradesh Film Tourism Policy, 2020, hoping to make the state more attractive for film producers and to seek private investment.

