MP Cabinet clears 4x land compensation, eyes faster project rollout and fewer protests

With land payouts raised to 4x, the Cabinet signals a strategy to align welfare with big-ticket infrastructure and ease long-standing acquisition conflicts

Written by: Anand Mohan J
3 min readBhopalApr 23, 2026 05:55 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, BJPMadhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav
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The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Wednesday cleared a sweeping set of decisions that attempt to fuse welfare politics with infrastructure-led growth, anchored by the move to raise compensation for rural land acquisition to four times the market rate, a politically sensitive intervention in a state where agrarian distress and land conflicts have long shaped electoral outcomes.

Chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the Cabinet approved a revision under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Act framework, effectively doubling the multiplication factor for rural land from 1.0 to 2.0. In practice, this raises compensation from twice to four times the registered market value for agricultural land acquired for public projects.

In a post on X following the meeting, Yadav framed the decision as both corrective and strategic: “Farmers will now be given four times the compensation for the acquisition of their land. This will ensure that projects are completed on time, development work proceeds without obstacles, the rural economy is strengthened, and farmers become more prosperous”.

The move sits at the intersection of two persistent tensions in Madhya Pradesh’s political economy. On one side is the state’s aggressive push for infrastructure including roads, irrigation, and industrial corridors, that depends heavily on land acquisition. On the other is a rural electorate that has repeatedly mobilised against perceived under-compensation and opaque acquisition processes. The legacy of farmer protests, both within the state and nationally during the farm law agitations, has made land pricing not just an administrative question but a deeply political one.

By raising compensation, the government appears to be pre-empting resistance to large-scale projects already in the pipeline. The Cabinet simultaneously cleared Rs 33,985 crore for infrastructure spanning irrigation, roads, health and education. Among the projects is a Rs 969 crore rehabilitation package tied to the Chhindwara irrigation complex, recalibrated to match the scale of the Ken-Betwa River Linking Project, a politically high-visibility model for displacement compensation.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has historically positioned itself as pro-farmer in Madhya Pradesh, but it has also faced criticism over land acquisition practices, particularly in tribal belts and irrigation zones. “By linking higher compensation with faster project execution, the government is attempting to neutralise opposition narratives while retaining its development plank,” said a senior BJP leader.

Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

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