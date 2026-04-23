MP Cabinet clears 4x land compensation, eyes faster project rollout and fewer protests

The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Wednesday cleared a sweeping set of decisions that attempt to fuse welfare politics with infrastructure-led growth, anchored by the move to raise compensation for rural land acquisition to four times the market rate, a politically sensitive intervention in a state where agrarian distress and land conflicts have long shaped electoral outcomes.

Chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the Cabinet approved a revision under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Act framework, effectively doubling the multiplication factor for rural land from 1.0 to 2.0. In practice, this raises compensation from twice to four times the registered market value for agricultural land acquired for public projects.