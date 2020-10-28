MP bypolls: Pilot takes on Chouhan’s ‘backdoor entry’ after being ‘sent home’

Pilot is said to have met BJP’s Scindia after his arrival. (File)

At a stage set up across the street from the iconic Gwalior fort, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday took on Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh, accusing him of making a backdoor entry for his government after the Congress defeated BJP in the elections.

Pilot, the Congress’s star campaigner, is on a two-day tour of the seats in Gwalior-Chambal region going to bypolls. He refrained from making any direct remarks on Jyotiraditya Scindia and his team of MLAs who quit the Congress to bring down the Kamal Nath government earlier this year.

Pilot, who has a strong influence on Gujjar community in the region, urged people to not get divided among caste and class lines but to instead distinguish between “satya and asatya” and “dharma and adharma” by voting for the Congress and restoring the democratic process in MP.

Soon after Pilot’s arrival in MP, he is said to have met BJP Rajya Sabha MP Scindia. Scindia later told the media that anyone is welcome to campaign for the polls, as that is a part of the democratic process.

Addressing the gathering in Gwalior, Pilot accused Chouhan of making a backdoor entry and sitting on “people’s chest” after being “sent home” in 2018 Assembly polls. The former Rajasthan deputy CM said he had come to campaign for the Congress when asked by senior leader Kamal Nath and assured that he will do what is required to strengthen the party’s position in the state.

He recounted the Vyapam scam under the Chouhan government and said that many innocent lives were lost.

On Tuesday, he also went to Shivpuri and Morena before reaching Gwalior.

He said, “There is a lot of anger in the people on how the Congress lost power and the response in these constituencies was very positive.” Pilot is expected to tour the remaining seats of Gwalior-Chambal region before returning to Rajasthan.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.