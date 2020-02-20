MP: Boat carrying IPS officers, relatives capsize, all safe

Eight people, including IPS officers, were rescued after their boat capsized in Badi Jheel, (ANI Photo) Eight people, including IPS officers, were rescued after their boat capsized in Badi Jheel, (ANI Photo)

Madhya Pradesh DGP V K Singh’s wife and relatives of other IPS officers were among eight persons rescued immediately after a boat carrying them overturned during a sporting event in Bhopal on Thursday.

All of them had sported life jackets and nearby rescue boats reached the overturned boat quickly. No one was hurt. The incident happened on the second day of the IPS Officers’ Conclave 2020. DGP’s wife Tuhin Singh, IPS officer Rajesh Chawla and his wife and additional DG Vijay Katariya’s son were among those rescued.

The incident occurred during the dragon boat race, which was a part of adventure water sports in the IPS meet, PTI quoted a public relations officer of the police headquarters as saying.

Madhya Pradesh IPS Association president Vijay Yadav said the incident wasn’t serious, as the race was a part of water sports activities. “It was normal. Such incidents do occur during the water sports events. All the occupants were wearing life jackets and safety arrangements were in place,” he said. The two-day IPS meet, which started on Wednesday, was inaugurated by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

(Inputs from PTI)

