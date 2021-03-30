MP: BJYM leader booked for rape, blackmail

Jabalpur SP Siddharth Bahuguna said, “We have registered a case against him based on the woman’s complaint and he will be arrested soon.”

The MP Police has booked an official of the BJP’s youth wing for rape and blackmail. The matter came to light when a woman approached the police and filed an FIR against BJYM mandal adhyaksh from Jabalpur, Rajesh Shrivastav.

Jabalpur SP Siddharth Bahuguna said, “We have registered a case against him based on the woman’s complaint and he will be arrested soon.”

According to police, the woman’s husband was posted out of station. She got acquainted with Shrivastav, who would often visit her. In her complaint, the woman stated that on one such occasion, Shrivastav spiked her drink, after which she lost consciousness and was raped. The accused reportedly also shot videos of the act and would threaten her.

The Congress has said that the act by a BJP leader has “crossed all limits”. BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agarwal said, “I was not aware of the matter but the law will take its course.”