MP: BJP’s youth wing leader booked for rape and blackmail

The Madhya Pradesh police have booked Rajesh Shrivastav, the mandal adhyakash from Jabalpur for rape and blackmailing a woman. The matter came to light after the woman approached the women police station along with their husband and registered an FIR against Shrivastav.

According to Jabalpur police, the woman got acquainted with Shrivastav who would often come to her house while her husband who is a government employee would remain away for work. The woman in her complaint stated that it was during one such visit, the accused spiked the juice she had offered and drinking which she lost consciousness and was raped by Shrivastav.

The woman has stated that Shrivastav had clicked her pictures and made videos of the act and would threaten her with them. However, the matter escalated after the woman returned to her husband in September 2020 which is when Shrivastav began demanding the woman to return and if she did not agree to it, he threatened to send those videos to her husband. A police officer from Jabalpur said, “He told the woman to either return to him or cough up Rs 10 lakh. But after the woman did not agree to it, he sent the videos and photos to her husband after which the matter came to light.”

The woman informed her husband about the incident and subsequently the two came to the police station and registered a case against Shrivastav. The police have booked Shrivastav under section 376 (2-N), 506 l, 284 and 384 of the Indian Penal Code. Superitendent of Police, Siddharth Bahuguna said, “The accused is a local leader of BJP’s Yuva Morcha. We have registered a case against him based on the woman’s complaint and he will be arrested soon.”

While the Congress party in Madhya Pradesh, stated that the acted of rape and blackmail by a BJP leader has crossed all limits.

When contacted, Rajneesh Agarwal, spokesperson for BJP, he said, “I was not aware of the matter but the law will take it course.”