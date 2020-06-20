MP BJP MLA tests positive for Covid-19 hours after Rajya Sabha polls voting

At least five BJP MLAs, who interacted with the Javad MLA over last couple of days, and their drivers and gunmen were among 15 people who got themselves tested on Saturday at J P Hospital in Bhopal. (Representational image) At least five BJP MLAs, who interacted with the Javad MLA over last couple of days, and their drivers and gunmen were among 15 people who got themselves tested on Saturday at J P Hospital in Bhopal. (Representational image)

Hours after he cast his vote during elections for three Rajya Sabha seats on Friday, BJP MLA Omprakash Saklecha tested positive for Covid-19.

At least five BJP MLAs, who interacted with the Javad MLA over last couple of days, and their drivers and gunmen were among 15 people who got themselves tested on Saturday at J P Hospital in Bhopal.

Saklecha became the second legislator from Madhya Pradesh to contract the infection after Congress MLA Kunal Chaudhary, who voted last on Friday wearing a PPE suit.

Saklecha had come to Bhopal on June 16, three days before voting. His constituency Javad in Neemuch district has seen many positive cases. Before leaving for Bhopal he had reportedly been living in his farm house after a person living close to his house in Javad tested positive. Saklecha’s wife also tested positive. Their reports came late on Friday.

Before the voting day, and on the day votes were cast, Saklecha interacted with many senior BJP leaders and MLAs. Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Sisodiya told The Indian Express that he and his wife gave their samples on Saturday. He said till the test reports don’t come he will remain in home quarantine.

