MP: Selling chicken, milk from same parlour will hurt ‘religious sentiments’, says BJP lawmaker

The Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government’s plan to sell Kadaknath chicken meat at milk outlets in the state was met with objection from BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma, who said the move would hurt “religious sentiments” as cow milk is considered “pious”.

“We are objecting since cow milk is being sold alongside chicken and eggs. This is hurting religious sentiment of people. We request the govt to look into it. Milk outlets and chicken outlets should be opened at some distance from each other,” Sharma was quoted as saying by ANI.

Animal Husbandry Minister Lakhan Singh Yadav said that the government has launched the project on a pilot basis at a parlour run by the Madhya Pradesh State Livestock and Poultry Development Cooperation (MPSLPDC) in Vaishali Nagar area of the state capital.

Kadaknath chicken is currently sold at the rate of Rs 900 per kg. Black meat of Kadaknath bird, endemic to Jhabua district in the state, is in high demand for its nutritious content and purported medicinal properties.

Yadav has clarified that the ministry has set up a booth to sell Kadaknath chicken in Bhopal on an experimental basis. “We are discussing the plans to set up such parlours across the state,” the minister told PTI. He said the future of the project would depend on the success of the pilot project.