Watch: BJP MP poses in front of vehicles carrying corpses, Congress calls it ‘shameful’

BJP MP and former mayor of Bhopal Alok Sharma landed himself in a controversy after he was seen posing in front of six mini trucks meant to carry corpses of those who died to to Covid-19. His act drew strong criticism from Congress that dubbed it as a “shameless photo-shoot”.

In the video, Sharma is seen posing in front of the six garland covered “Mukti Vahans” meant to carry corpses from different hospitals in Bhopal.

It was also reported that one of the vehicles was stopped just for the photo shoot.

मित्रों यह संकट की घड़ी में हमें एक दूसरे की मदद करना चाहिए और इन्ही भावनाओं को आत्मसात करते हुए हमीदिया,1250,एम्स, चिरायु,पीपल्स एवं जेके अस्पतालों में शव वाहनों की कमी को देखते हुए 6 शव वाहनों की व्यवस्था की है जोकि विभिन्न अस्पतालों में निशुल्क उपलब्ध किये गए है । pic.twitter.com/VJfak5BmUw — Alok Sharma (@Alok_SharmaBJP) April 19, 2021

Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesman Narendra Saluja called it a “shameful act”. “Earlier, BJP leaders had worshipped an oxygen tanker in Indore and halted its passage for delivery of oxygen. Now, another leader is seen flagging off Shav Vahans. In another incident, a minister inaugurated a covid care centre. They are finding ‘Apada Me Avsar’ for a photo shoot,” Saluja said.

शर्म करो बेशर्मों…? इंदौर में ऑक्सीजन के टैंकर को घंटो रोककर भाजपा नेताओ ने ख़ूब फ़ोटो बाज़ी की और अब भोपाल में भाजपा के पूर्व महापौर आलोक शर्मा शव वाहनो के साथ फ़ोटो बाज़ी करते हुए ? इंदौर में बन रहे कोविड केयर सेंटर पर भाजपा नेताओ का दौरा ? आपदा में भी अवसर-फ़ोटो बाज़ी ? pic.twitter.com/xz51GCmtcF — Narendra Saluja (@NarendraSaluja) April 19, 2021

Sharma, however, rejected the allegation by the Congress and accused it of doing “dirty politics to stir a controversy.”

“I handed over the vehicle to the hospital management. Later, JP Hospital gave that vehicle to that person. The vehicle with the dead body passed from there in the presence of the media. We are making genuine attempts to make arrangements,” Sharma said.