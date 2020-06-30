MP BJP leader may face action for outburst against Kailash Vijayvargiya

Kailash Vijayvargiya (File) Kailash Vijayvargiya (File)

Senior BJP leader Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat is in trouble as the party has indicated that it could initiate action against him, days after he launched a broadside against the party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

The former MLA and chairman of Madhya Pradesh State Cooperative Bank had alleged that Vijayvargiya funded nearly a dozen BJP rebels in the 2018 Assembly elections which ensured that Shivraj Singh Chouhan could not return to power again.

Shekhawat, who lost from Badnawar seat in Dhar district, alleged that Vijayvargiya had funded Rajesh Agrawal, who contested as an Independent and got more than 30,000 votes. The BJP had expelled Agrawal after his rebellion but admitted him to the party fold a few days ago.

While Vijayvargiya has chosen not to respond, state party president V D Sharma said Shekhawat has been called to Bhopal. Sharma said the decision to bring back Agrawal was taken by the party considering the bypolls. He said Vijayvargiya had been given the responsibility of five seats in Malwa region and other leaders of the remaining 19 seats where by-elections are due.

Shekhawat stuck to his allegations, saying responsibility does not mean that one can field rebels against official nominees “who are your adversaries, fund them and ensure they cut into party votes”.

When asked about the party’s summons to him, Shekhawat said he has sought time to meet Chouhan.

“I will put my grievances across. I am sure the party will understand and take remedial measures,” he said, adding that he was confident the BJP will not crack the whip against him.

