MP: BJP calls on Governor as part of MLA’s resort razed

Accusing the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh of misusing administrative machinery to destroy businesses and trade of BJP lawmakers and create an “atmosphere of insecurity” among their familes, the opposition party on Saturday sought the Governor’s intervention to stop what it called is a crackdown with “political malice.’’

Leader of Opposition in Assembly Gopal Bhargava on Saturday led a delegation to the Raj Bhavan hours after the Umaria district administration removed portions of a resort owned by BJP MLA and mining baron Sanjay Pathak near Bandhavagarh Tiger Reserve. This came days after Jabalpur administration shut down a mine owned by his family.

A former Congress MLA, Pathak joined BJP in 2014. He won a by-election and became a minister in the then Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had accused Chouhan, Pathak and three others of indulging in horse-trading in a bid to topple the Kamal Nath government.

Umaria collector Swarochish Somvanshi said Pathak’s resort was among 11 properties served notices by the tehsildar to remove their respective encroachments on government land. He said Pathak neither removed the encroachment nor appealed against the notices in court.

On Saturday, the district administration removed a watchtower, a guardroom and a boundary wall built as part of Syna Resorts on nearly 2 hectares of allegedly encroached land.

Somvanshi said encroachment from one more resort was removed and the drive against the others will continue. He said the crackdown began with the MLA’s resort because it involves the largest encroachment.

Pathak told the media in Bhopal that the family had appealed against the tehsildar’s order and requested for the land to be measured. He said his family will move the court. He denied that he was involved in a bid to topple the Congress government, and alleged that the ruling party is putting pressure on him to switch loyalty or face more action.

Independent MLA back

Independent MLA Surendra Singh Shera on Saturday met Chief Minister Kamal Nath and said he had not been taken to Karnataka against his wish. He said he went there to attend a family emergency. Before meeting Nath, the Burhanpur MLA told the media that he would become a minister before Holi. After the meeting, he said he would definitely be made a minister but did not give a time. He said he would continue to support the Congress.

There was no word on whereabouts of Congress MLAs Hardeep Dang, Raghuraj Kansana and Bisahulal Singh.

