MP BJP calls Kamal Nath ‘China agent’, his effigies burnt across state

The BJP called former Chief Minister Kamal Nath a “China agent” on Sunday with many party workers burning his effigies during protests across Madhya Pradesh, where bypolls to 24 constituencies are due.

State BJP president V D Sharma, who led the protest in Bhopal, alleged that when Nath was the Union commerce minister, he reduced import duties on several products. This led to many small units incurring losses and workers losing jobs, he said.

Similar protests were held in many places across the state. Two days ago, while addressing a virtual rally, party president J P Nadda had alleged that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received $300,000 from China and Chinese embassy for carrying out studies that were not in the interest of the nation.

During their protests on Sunday, BJP leaders alleged that Nath, who is the Pradesh Congress Committee chief, reduced the import duties at the behest of Sonia Gandhi.

On social media, the BJP IT cell shared photographs of the protests with hashtags “Chin ke dalal”’ and “desh ke gaddar ka putla dahan”.

The Congress hit back, saying the ruling party was indulging in a misinformation campaign to sully the image of Nath. The party said Nath had, in fact, imposed a huge anti-dumping duty.

The Opposition party alleged that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had travelled to China for four days on a trip sponsored by the Communist Party of China.

