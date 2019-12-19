MP Assembly nod to resolution for MLAs to declare assets yearly

According to the resolution moved by General Administration Department and Parliamentary Affairs minister Govind Singh, the MLAs will require to submit details of their assets and liabilities as on March 31 to the principal secretary of the Assembly by June 30. According to the resolution moved by General Administration Department and Parliamentary Affairs minister Govind Singh, the MLAs will require to submit details of their assets and liabilities as on March 31 to the principal secretary of the Assembly by June 30.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution that requires every MLA to declare his and his dependents’ assets and liabilities every financial year. The resolution was passed amid demands from some lawmakers to bring a law instead and provide jail term for those who fail to declare assets.

According to the resolution moved by General Administration Department and Parliamentary Affairs minister Govind Singh, the MLAs will require to submit details of their assets and liabilities as on March 31 to the principal secretary of the Assembly by June 30. To do so, they can use either the Election Commission proforma for candidates or their annual financial statement certified by a chartered accountant.

BJP MLA Vishwas Sarang said the government should introduce a law to enable the idea because a resolution will not make much of a difference. While backing the resolution, he said people have the right to know the property owned by their representative and his family members.

Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargav said it was common knowledge that politicians, professionals and government officials don’t declare full assets, irrespective of whether financial details have been prepared by their CA, lawyer or advisor. “Frankly speaking, the details are prepared in such a manner that it becomes a ritual in an attempt to fool the people by wearing a mask,’’ said the BJP leader. Backing the resolution and demanding a law, Bhargav said it should provide jail term to those hiding income and assets or providing false information.

Singh said the resolution was moved to keep a promise made in the party’s manifesto for the state polls. He said even the government wanted a law but was told that no such law exists anywhere in the country and that some Assemblies have passed resolutions to this effect, but none has made it legally binding.

He said he would speak to Chief Minister Kamal Nath to explore whether a law can be framed.

