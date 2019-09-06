MP asks Centre to direct Gujarat to follow Sardar Sarovar filling schedule

After accusing the Gujarat government of disregarding the schedule for filling the Sardar Sarovar reservoir, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday sought the Centre’s intervention.

Advertising

Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday wrote to Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat urging him to call a meeting of the Narmada Control Authority.

According to schedule, Nath said, the reservoir was to be filed up to 134 mts by August 31, 135 mts in September and up to 138.68 m by October 15.

However, the CM said, the water level stood at 135.47 mts by Wednesday noon.