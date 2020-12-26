scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, December 26, 2020
Top news

MP Cabinet approves draft of ‘love jihad’ bill: 1-5 years of jail, Rs 25,000 fine for forced conversions

"Under the new MP Freedom of Religion Bill 2020, forced conversion of a minor, woman or a person from Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe, would draw a minimum jail term of 2-10 years with a minimum penalty of Rs 50,000," Narottam Mishra said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 26, 2020 11:19:15 am
MP religion law, MP approves news religion bill, Madhya Pradesh, MP anti conversion law, Shivraj Singh chouhan, Love jihad, Indian expressMadhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File)

Ahead of the three-day Assembly session that will begin on December 28, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet approved the draft of MP Freedom to Religion Bill, 2020 in a special meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday. Under the proposed law, forcing someone to convert their religion will attract 1-5 years of imprisonment and a minimum Rs 25,000 fine.

Addressing the media, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that in case of forced conversion of a minor, the jail term will be between two to ten years. “Under the new MP Freedom of Religion Bill 2020, forced conversion of a minor, woman or a person from Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe, would draw a minimum jail term of 2-10 years with a minimum penalty of Rs 50,000,” Mishra said.

Also Read |The idea that there is a Muslim conspiracy to prey on Hindu girls and convert them to Islam is ludicrous

The new law will replace the existing MP Dharma Swatantrya Adhiniyam, 1968, law. The BJP government argues that the 1968 law is outdated and is being reworked in light of the experience of the past 50 years in the state regarding forced conversions, with improved definitions and higher penalties to prohibit such crimes, particularly forced religious conversions on the pretext of marriage.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Read |Himachal’s ‘love jihad’ law has intent clause, which HC had struck down

However, unlike the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Ordinance, under the MP law, a person converting of his own free will does not have to report it to the district magistrate. In case a person approaches a priest for such a conversion though, the priest concerned has to inform the district administration.

Also Read | A proposed law against ‘love jihad’ degrades women — and is unconstitutional over-reach

Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang had demanded that frequent offenders in such cases be given higher penalty, but officials said this could be the purview of courts.

Under the new MP Bill, a family court in the state will be empowered to declare marriages conducted for the purpose of religious conversion null and void. The alimony in such cases would be granted as per Section 125 of the CrPC.

The draft was scheduled to come up for discussion at a Cabinet meeting on December 22 but was deferred till a special session on December 26 after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said a few suggestions were awaited.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 26: Latest News

Advertisement