MP: Another Congress MLA resigns, joins BJP

Five days after a Congress legislator resigned and joined the ruling BJP yet another Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh followed suit reducing the Opposition party’s strength in the 230-member house to 90.

Nepanagar MLA Savitri Kasdekar resigned in the afternoon and her resignation was immediately accepted by pro tem speaker Rameshwar Sharma. Few hours later, she took membership of the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and party president V D Sharma.

On July 12, Congress MLA from Bada Malhara had resigned while accusing the Congress of having done nothing for the development of Bundelkhand region. The same day he joined the BJP and was made chairman of the state civil supplies corporation.

With these two resignations the number of Congress MLAs who have quit the party since March has risen to 24. The Kamal Nath government was brought down by 22 MLAs who defected to the BJP. Now there will be by-elections for 26 seats.

“As legislator I used to go to Bhopal when the Congress was in power but Kamal Nath never had time for legislators. Development had come to a standstill. The Congress party always ignored me,” she said after taking membership of the BJP.

Former CM Kamal Nath’s media coordinator Narendra Saluja said former BJP MLA from Nepanagar Manju Dadu had accused Kasdekar of backing a person caught in a fake note case. The Ujjain Police had recently arrested Kasdekar’s representative in the fake note case. Dadu had demanded Kasdekar’s resignation. Saluja said on one hand BJP leaders demand Kasdekar’s resignation and days later she resigns and joins the BJP.

