MP announces 10-day lockdown in Bhopal amid surge in Covid cases

With a sudden spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the last one week in Bhopal, the Madhya Pradesh government Wednesday announced a 10-day lockdown in the state capital.

The lockdown will come into effect from 8 pm on Friday and remain in force until 8 am on August 4. Supply of vegetables and milk and essential services will remain open along with industries.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the average positivity rate in Bhopal in the last seven days was 10.23 per cent which required the government to intervene. He further appealed people to follow the guidelines to ensure that the spread of the infection is contained.

The government has decided to ease restrictions in Gwalior where a week-long lockdown had been imposed. During the week the infection rate reduced from seven per cent to four per cent following which the district crisis management group recommended to lift the lockdown in Gwalior.

With 770 deaths, the fatality rate in Gwalior is 0.5 per cent. There are currently 706 active patients and as many as 1083 have recovered so far. Meanwhile, with 747 cases the total count in the state increased to 24842. Bhopal reported 157 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Indore and Gwalior at 114 and 43 respectively.

