MP agriculture department names call centre for farmers after minister

The agriculture department of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday started a call center named after Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel.

Called “Kisanonka ka saccha sathi, Kamal Suvidha Kendra” the call centre aims to redress grievances of farmers and also take recommendations from them. It will function between 10.30 am and 5.30 pm.

The Opposition party Congress accused the government of using the corona epidemic to promote its ministers. “Even in this crisis, the BJP leaders’ craze for publicity has not ebbed,” said former Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s media coordinator Narendra Saluja. It also said that the ayurvedic churan packets distributed by the BJP government to boost immunity have Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s image on them. About one crore packets weighing 50 gram each will be distributed free of cost under Jeevan Amrit scheme.

The minister and senior BJP leader Patel, however, refuted the charge. He said there is nothing wrong in naming the call centre after Kamal because the flower represents prosperity. Kamal (lotus) is also the BJP’s symbol.

