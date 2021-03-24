MP: 12 anganwadi cooks among 13 dead as auto ferrying them hit by bus

The bus driver has been booked under IPC Section 304 as “the impact of the collision shows that the bus was clearly over-speeding”, Gwalior SP Amit Sanghi said.

Thirteen people, including 12 women who worked as cooks at an anganwadi centre, died after an auto-rickshaw carrying them was hit by an overspeeding bus in a head-on collision on the Morena road in Gwalior district on Tuesday morning.

The bus driver, identified as Surjit Sardar, escaped from the spot and was later arrested and booked under Section 304 of the IPC. He has been booked under IPC Section 304 as “the impact of the collision shows that the bus was clearly over-speeding”, Gwalior SP Amit Sanghi said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the deceased while transport minister Govind Singh Rajput ordered an inquiry and suspended the RTO in-charge of the region.