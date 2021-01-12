MP: 11 die after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Morena

Senior officials have reached the site. A team will investigate the matter. Accused won't be spared," Mishra was quoted as saying by ANI.

Eleven people have died and eight others have fallen seriously ill after consuming spurious liquor in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh. The 11 hail from Manpur and Pahawali village that lies about 14 kms from district.

According to preliminary reports, villagers consumed a white coloured liquor and an autopsy report is underway to ascertain the nature and extent of poison content in the liquor.

“The postmortem is underway and whether the liquor was poisonous or not will be ascertained after the autopsy reports come,” an official said.



Expressing concern over the incident, state minister Narottam Mishra said accused won’t be spared. “I am deeply saddened by this. SHO has been suspended immediately. Senior officials have reached the site. A team will investigate the matter. Accused won’t be spared,” Mishra was quoted as saying by ANI.

This is a developing story, more details awaited.