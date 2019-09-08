‘Moving ahead towards a transparent life’: Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said that his ministry’s job is conservation of panchtatva (Earth, Water, Agni or fire, Vayu or Air, and Akash or sky), and that the Centre will work with the slogan of plantation and growing of trees and sustainable use of produce.

Speaking as chief guest at the convocation ceremony of Forest Research Institute in Dehradun, Javadekar said, “What had not happened in 1,000 years has happened in the past 100 years. Progress of science and changes in life. And what had not happened in the past 100 years has happened in the past 10 years and this is continuing.” He continued, “I am saying this is an exciting time because transparency in the system is coming during Modiji’s stint as Prime Minister. We are moving ahead in the direction of a transparent life. Because of this, the image of the forest department that was not very good is also changing.”

The minister said that foresters have been given smartphones with an application that records whether each of them has walked at least 10 km every day. “New accountability is being set,” he said.

India has 24 per cent tree cover and 15,000 sq km tree cover has increased in the past five years, he said, adding that 77 per cent of the world’s tigers are in India, the country has 30,000 elephants and 2,000 rhinoceros.

Speaking about the Centre’s policies, Javadekar stressed that rules and regulations need to be framed so that people encourage tree planting. He said that by ensuring adequate food and water in the forests, the problem of man-animal conflict can be tackled.