Moving AC bus catches fire in Jharkhand, passengers safe

The bus caught fire near Patel Chowk on the outskirts of Ramgarh after one of its rear tyres punctured followed by a short circuit, Ramgarh SP Kishore Kaushal said (Source: Google Maps) The bus caught fire near Patel Chowk on the outskirts of Ramgarh after one of its rear tyres punctured followed by a short circuit, Ramgarh SP Kishore Kaushal said (Source: Google Maps)

A moving air-conditioned luxury bus carrying 40 passengers caught fire on NH-33 near Ramgarh town in the district following a short circuit Sunday. All the passengers and staff members of the bus were safe. The bus caught fire near Patel Chowk on the outskirts of Ramgarh after one of its rear tyres punctured followed by a short circuit, Ramgarh SP Kishore Kaushal said. All the passengers alighted from the bus with help from local people before the fire spread.

A fire tender doused the blaze but the bus was badly burnt, police said. .An alternative arrangement was made to send the passengers to their destination. The bus, owned by a private company and was plying with approval from the Bihar tourism department, was on its way from Patna to Ranchi.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App