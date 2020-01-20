Move to keep Mumbai eateries, malls open 24X7 may get delayed

A similar move was initiated by the previous BJP government but the police opposed the plan. (File) A similar move was initiated by the previous BJP government but the police opposed the plan. (File)

THE PROPOSAL for keeping eateries and malls in Mumbai open 24X7 from January 26 may be put on hold for now. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said the government will take a decision after assessing the pressure it will put on police.

State Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray is believed to be pushing the proposal.

Deshmukh said the state cabinet will have to discuss the issue before giving a final nod. “The demand is old but we will have to increase police force and make other arrangements. It has to be thought through and only after weighing pros and cons, the government will take a decision,” he said.

“While the demand is understandable as Mumbai has a lot of international visitors, and their numbers will increase if there is a nightlife, we also need to think whether we have the necessary arrangements in place and only then move towards an appropriate decision,” he added. Deshmukh also said it will not be possible to implement the move by January 26. “At the end of the day, the decision will come to the cabinet, which will look into all aspects. The cabinet meeting is on Wednesday and things will be clear then,” he said.

A similar move was initiated by the previous BJP government but the police opposed the plan.

