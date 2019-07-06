Move out of India if you can’t stop using vulgar lyrics: Women panel chief to Honey Singh

Rapper Honey Singh should move out of India if he can’t stop using vulgar lyrics in his songs, chairperson of the Punjab State Women’s Commission, Manisha Gulati, said Friday, two days after she asked the Punjab Police to act against the rapper for using words in his latest single that were demeaning to women.

“People from other countries are chanting ‘Hare Krishna-Hare Rama’ and Honey Singh sometimes uses words like ‘balaatkari’ (rapist) and sometimes words that are against the dignity of the women. If he cannot stop doing this, he should go to some foreign country where all this is allowed,” said Gulati.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the lyrics “I am a womaniser” in his song ‘Makhna’, Gulati on July 3 wrote to the state home secretary, the Punjab DGP and the IGP (organised crime control unit and crime), recommending appropriate action. Gulati had asked the police to register an FIR against the singer. On Friday, she said that after making the complaint, she was being trolled by fans of the rapper.

DGP Dinkar Gupta said, “We are getting the matter legally examined. If there is any violation, legal action will follow.”