‘Move away’: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan admonishes reporters again

Indicating a continuing pattern of his rough relationship with the media, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Wednesday admonished reporters again when they asked him for a reaction to the high polling in the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday.

Advertising

‘Move away,’ he told reporters in an angry outburst when they asked him about the high turnout in the election. He got into a car and rode away without speaking to reporters.

Last year, the chief minister yelled ‘get out’ at reporters and camerapersons who had assembled inside a room in which he was to hold talks with the RSS leadership about the subject of political violence. The remark cemented his image as a politician who did not take kindly to the media’s actions and had a love-hate relationship with them.

Congress leader VD Satheeshan told a Malayalam news channel that the chief Minister had put on a ‘mask’ during the entire duration of the election. ‘He had put on the mask of a dignified and polished leader. By this morning, however, the mask had come loose and he was back in his original behaviour, ‘ said Satheeshan.