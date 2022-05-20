Watch: Day after tunnel collapse, mountain caves in on Jammu–Srinagar National Highway

A portion of a mountain caved in at Makerkote area on Jammu–Srinagar National Highway in J&K’s Ramban district on Friday near the site where a rescue operation was being carried out after a part of an under-construction tunnel collapsed last night.

Confirming the presence of NDRF and SDRF personnel on the spot, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said several people were trapped there. “NDRF & SDRF teams are present there. Several people are trapped there. We will give you more details as the reports come,” news agency ANI quoted Sinha as saying.

At least 10 labourers working inside the T3 tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at Makerkote in Ramsu near Khooni Nallah were trapped inside when it collapsed around 10.15 pm on Thursday.