scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 20, 2022
Must Read

Watch: Day after tunnel collapse, mountain caves in on Jammu–Srinagar National Highway

At least 10 labourers working inside the T3 tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at Makerkote in Ramsu near Khooni Nallah were trapped inside when it collapsed around 10.15 pm on Thursday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 20, 2022 7:45:35 pm
A portion of mountain caves in on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

A portion of a mountain caved in at Makerkote area on Jammu–Srinagar National Highway in J&K’s Ramban district on Friday near the site where a rescue operation was being carried out after a part of an under-construction tunnel collapsed last night.

Confirming the presence of NDRF and SDRF personnel on the spot, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said several people were trapped there. “NDRF & SDRF teams are present there. Several people are trapped there. We will give you more details as the reports come,” news agency ANI quoted Sinha as saying.

At least 10 labourers working inside the T3 tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at Makerkote in Ramsu near Khooni Nallah were trapped inside when it collapsed around 10.15 pm on Thursday.

 

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 20: Latest News

Advertisement