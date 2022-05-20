Watch: Day after tunnel collapse, mountain caves in on Jammu–Srinagar National Highway

Updated: May 20, 2022 7:45:35 pm
A portion of a mountain caved in at Makerkote area on Jammu–Srinagar National Highway in J&K’s Ramban district on Friday near the site where a rescue operation was being carried out after a part of an under-construction tunnel collapsed last night.
Confirming the presence of NDRF and SDRF personnel on the spot, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said several people were trapped there. “NDRF & SDRF teams are present there. Several people are trapped there. We will give you more details as the reports come,” news agency ANI quoted Sinha as saying.
#WATCH | A portion of a mountain falls apart in the Makerkote area at Jammu–Srinagar National Highway in Ramban near the site of the recuse operation, where a part of an under-construction tunnel collapsed late last night pic.twitter.com/SAjDhwFgol
— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022
Best of Express Premium
At least 10 labourers working inside the T3 tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at Makerkote in Ramsu near Khooni Nallah were trapped inside when it collapsed around 10.15 pm on Thursday.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-