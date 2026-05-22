Two Indians conquer Mount Everest, die in ‘death zone’ during descent

The climbers had reportedly suffered severe exhaustion and medical complications during their descent.(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

After successfully scaling Mount Everest, two Indian climbers lost their lives while descending through the mountain’s “death zone” on Thursday.

The climbers had successfully reached the world’s highest peak but reportedly suffered severe exhaustion and medical complications during their descent.

According to Nepal’s Expedition Operators Association secretary general Rishi Bhandari, rescue teams and Sherpa guides made their efforts to save both climbers under extremely harsh conditions.

Bhandari said, “There was one Indian climber who summited Everest, and during the descent he became extremely tired. The climbing Sherpa guides worked really hard to save his life and rescued him from the Balcony to South Col overnight.” “They continued trying to rescue him, but unfortunately, we were not able to save him,” he stated.