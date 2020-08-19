Mount Abu seeing surge in tourist footfalls due to lockdown relaxation, say officials

The destination remains flooded with tourists during the summer season but this year, due to the coronavirus lockdown, there were no tourists.

Mount Abu, the sole hill station of the desert state of Rajasthan, is witnessing a steady rise in the number of domestic tourists following relaxations in the COVID-19 lockdown, an official said on Wednesday.

However, people have again started visiting Mount Abu and the footfalls are gradually rising even during the ongoing monsoon season.

“The figure of tourists in Mount Abu is rising… Similar trends have been noticed in Udaipur where tourists are exploring short and safe vacations while following safety guidelines,” the official said.

The safety of tourists and locals is the top priority of the state government and guidelines on preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 are being strictly adhered to at all monuments, resorts etc., Alok Gupta, Principal secretary of the tourism department, said.

“After missing the entire summer season, people are eager for a getaway. Local tourists are returning in big numbers. While unlocking tourism, the safety of people is our concern,” he said.

Gupta said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has instructed the officials to keep public health ahead of all other aspects.

It is due to the consideration of public health and vacation needs that the department is promoting short, safe stays, he said.

