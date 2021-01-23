MoU signed: Adani Ports to develop ‘country’s biggest’ logistics park in Sanand

The entire project will be completed in a phase-wise manner by 2023.

The Gujarat government on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Adani Ports and SEZ Limited for establishing India’s biggest multi-model logistics park at Virochan Nagar, near Sanand in Ahmedabad, an official release said. The park, spread across 1,450 acres, will attract an investment of Rs 50,000 crore, while providing direct and indirect employment to 25,000 people, the release added.

Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister (CM) and Department of Industries and Mines, MK Das, and CEO, Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, Karan Adani, exchanged the MoUs in the presence of CM Vijay Rupani.

The release quoted the CM as saying, “This park will be directly connected with Dedicated Freight Corridor and all major ports. It is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and will make businesses in Gujarat, more competitive globally.”

It also stated, “…the park will provide direct and indirect employment to more than 25,000 people. With a dedicated air cargo complex, the park will provide direct air, rail and road connectivity to the people in the state.”

Quoting Das, the release stated, “The air cargo terminal will have a 4.6-km runway, which will be capable of handling large carrier vehicles like airplanes. It will also provide a global platform to the local export and import market. A rail freight terminal will also be established. This will be directly connected to the Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor.”

As per the release, “A warehouse zone will come up in an area of 90 lakh square feet which will house an air freight station, grade-A warehouse, cold storage, etc.” It further said that construction for the project will begin within six months of necessary statutory approvals while adding that the entire project will be completed in a phase-wise manner by 2023.