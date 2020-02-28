MoU inked for developing ghats in Badrinath, Gangotri

Badrinath shrine. (File) Badrinath shrine. (File)

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), the State Program Management Group-Uttarakhand (SPMG) and the Indorama Charitable Trust for development of the ghat at Badrinath and ghats and crematoriums at Gangotri at a total cost of Rs 26.64 crore.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, U P Singh, Director General, NMCG, Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Executive Director (Finance), NMCG, Rozy Agarwal and other seniors officials of the ministry and NMCG.

The MoU was signed by Ashok Kumar Singh, Executive Director, NMCG; Rajeev Kshetrapal, Director, Indorama Industries, and trust member of Indorama Charitable Trust and Uday Raj Singh, Project Director, SPMG-Uttarakhand.

Shekhawat said the project is being taken up under the government initiative ‘Har Kaam Desh Ke Naam’. The activities under the project will include construction of bathing ghats and crematoriums, repair and modernisation of the existing ghats and crematoriums, providing public amenities on the ghats and work to protect banks from erosion. Work on the project is expected to start by March.

