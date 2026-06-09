MoU inked, Bengal finally comes under Ayushman Bharat ambit

As West Bengal finally came under the ambit of the Ayushman Bharat, with the signing of an MoU between the state and National Health Authority on Monday, Union Health Minister J P Nadda took potshots at the previous Mamata Banerjee-led government, stating that people of the state were deprived of the Centre’s health scheme because the former CM kept saying ‘hobe na’ (won’t happen).

The Centre has also resumed implementation of the MGNREGS in Bengal — four years after it was suspended in the state.

At an event held at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi, where the MoU with regard to Ayushman Bharat was signed, Nadda said the TMC government stayed away from several other health programmes such as upgradation of Ayushman Arogya Mandir and HPV vaccination for girls.