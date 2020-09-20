MoU for collaboration on start-up, innovation, between India, Israel

The International Centre for Technology and Entrepreneurship (iCreate) campus in Ahmedabad. (Photo: icreate.org.in)

Aiming at creating a platform for collaboration between innovation and start-up ecosystems between India and Israel, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) a was signed between two not-for-profit organisations — Ahmedabad-based International Centre for Technology and Entrepreneurship (iCreate) and Israel’s Start-Up Nation Central (SNC).

The MoU was signed at the iCreate campus on Sunday in the presence of Dr Ron Malka, Ambassador of Israel to India, Manoj Kumar Das, additional chief secretary (industry & mines department) who is also chairman iCreate, and Consul General Yaakov Finkelstein.

It was also attended via video-conferencing by Sanjeev Singla, India’s Ambassador to Israel; Professor K Vijay Raghavanthe, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India; and Dr Ami Appelbaum, Chief Scientist of Israel. Prof Eugene Kandel, CEO, SNC; and Anupam Jalote, CEO iCreate.

The MoU includes identifying a set of real world challenges faced by industry or society and map them to the most relevant solutions and technology providers that could address them.

“We facilitate the invention of tech solution to problems that our society or industry faces. We are keen to create a bilateral online acceleration programme with Israel’s Start-Up Nation Central for innovation and technology co-operation between startups and corporates,” said Anupam Jalote, CEO, iCreate.

The Prime Ministers of India and Israel launched the India-Israel Innovation Bridge on July 6, 2017, in Tel Aviv.

The new iCreate campus was jointly inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on January 18, 2018. On the occasion, they also recognised 38 entrepreneurial projects from the two countries —18 from India and 20 from Israel.

