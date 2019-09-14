Motor Vehicles Act: Wasn’t present for all meetings called to discuss new law, says Diwakar Raote

DEFENDING HIS demand to reduce the steep fines under the new Motor Vehicles Act, state Transport Minister Diwakar Raote said on Friday that he did not attend all meetings where it was decided that penalties would be hiked for violation of traffic norms.

On Wednesday, Raote, a Shiv Sena leader, had written to Union Minister of Transport Nitin Gadkari, stating that the fines are exorbitant. While asking the Centre to reduce the fines by making suitable amendments in the Act, he had put the implementation of the new fines on hold in the state.

Gadkari on Thursday had hit back, saying that Raote was part of the committee that revised the fines and that he had not opposed the new penalties during meetings.

“I was not present for all the meetings (of the committee)… ministers of other states were also part of the committee. As the state took cognizance of public outcry in Shah Bano case, the same can be done in this case also,” Raote told mediapersons in Mumbai on Friday.

“I have not opposed Gadkari’s decision. Also, we didn’t act like other states (by reducing the fines). We have requested that the fines be reduced. We will wait for their response and will then discuss with the chief minister to take a final call,” he added.

Meanwhile, Raote announced that 118 candidates, whose selection for the post of assistant traffic inspector was canceled following a high court judgment, would be accommodated in the state transport department by creating additional posts.