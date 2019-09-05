Motor Vehicles Act 2019: New list of traffic offences, penalties

With 63 clauses of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, coming into effect from September 1, the Centre is all set to crack the whip on some of the most common traffic violations across the country. While the states are in the process of issuing a notification, the Centre has prepared a list of offences that can be compounded.

Here is a list of offences and their revised penalties as per the latest amendments:

General penalty – First offence-fine up to Rs 500, second offence-fine up to Rs 1,500

Violation of road regulation – Rs 500

Travelling without ticket – Fine up to Rs 500

Disobedience of orders of authorities and refusal to give information – Fine up to Rs 2,000

Unauthorised use of vehicles without license – Fine of Rs 5,000

Driving without license – Fine of Rs 5,000

Driving despite disqualification – Fine of Rs 10,000

Acting as a conductor after disqualification – Fine up to Rs 10,000

Penalty relating to construction, maintenance, sale and alteration of motor vehicles and components – Imprisonment for up to 1 year and/or fine up to Rs 1,00,000 per vehicle.

Defective vehicles – Imprisonment for up to 1 year and/or fine up to Rs 1,00,000 for defective automobiles.

Sale of critical safety component in violation of rules – Imprisonment for up to 1 year and/or fine of Rs 1,00,000 per component.

Alteration of retrofitting in contravention of rules – Imprisonment for up to six months and/or fine of Rs 5,000 per alteration

Oversize vehicles – Rs 5,000

Over-speeding – Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 for LMV; Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000 for medium passenger or goods vehicles; Second subsequent offence-impounding of driving license

Penalty for dangerous driving – First offence – imprisonment six months to one year and/or fine Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000; Subsequent offence (within three years from first offence)- imprisonment up to two years and/or Rs 10,000

Drunken driving – First offence- fine up to Rs 10,000 and/or imprisonment up to six months; second offece- fine of Rs 3,000 and/or imprisonment up to two years

Penalty for driving when mentally or physically unfit to drive – First offence – fine up to Rs 1,000; second offence – fine up to Rs 2,000

Penalty for offences relating to accident (Section 132 (i), 133 and 134) – First offence – fine up to Rs 5,000 and/or imprisonment of 6 months; second offence- fine up to Rs 10,000 and/or imprisonment of 1 year

