Motor Vehicles Act: Gujarat trims fine for traffic violations

DAYS AFTER Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari defended steep penalties for traffic violations introduced under the new Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, BJP-governed Gujarat on Tuesday announced a steep cut in such penalties, in some cases by up to Rs 4,000.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said his government has no interest in “harassing people” by levying steep fines or “dragging court cases” for years, but it takes safety of people as its top priority. He said, “The Union government introduced some strict changes in MV Act and set maximum penalty for various offences. State governments have been given power to set the limits…”

Penalty for not carrying licence, pollution control certificate, insurance and registration certificate has been kept at Rs 500 for first-time offence and Rs 1000 for a second offence – the Central MV Act set it at Rs 1,500 for a repeat offence.

Penalty for violations such as using black films on windowpanes, speaking on cellphone while driving, and parking in no-parking zone has been kept at Rs 500 for first-time offence and Rs 1,000 for a second time – the corresponding fines under the Central law is Rs 500 and Rs 1,500.

Penalty for riding a two-wheeler without helmet and driving without seat belt is Rs 500 in Gujarat, against Rs 1,000 under the Central law.

In Gujarat, driving a vehicle without registration would incur a penalty of Rs 1,000 for two-wheelers, Rs 2,000 (for three-wheelers), Rs 3,000 (LMVs) and Rs 4,000 for heavy motor vehicles (HMVs). The penalty is a flat Rs 5,000 under the Central Act.

For driving vehicles without fitness certificates, the fine has been kept at Rs 500 for three-wheelers and Rs 5,000 for LMVs and HMVs — the Centre has kept the penalty at Rs 5,000 for all vehicles. For driving vehicles without pollution check, the penalty in Gujarat will be Rs 1,000 for bikes and LMVs and Rs 3000 for HMVs. The penalty for this offence under the MV Act is Rs 10,000.