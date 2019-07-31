Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill passed in RS; aims to improve road safety, increase penalties

The Rajya Sabha passed the amended bill for changing Motor Vehicle law on Wednesday, with 108 votes in favour and 13 against. With this, the government aims to infuse more discipline on roads by tightening rules and increasing penalties.

Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari pushed the Bill in the Parliament today. The Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on July 15. The amendments proposed by the government to the existing Motor Vehicles Act of 1988 essentially focus on improving road safety.

After passing of the bill by voice vote, Gadkari talked to media outside the Parliament. “5 lakh accidents happen in our country causing 1.5 lakh deaths, every year. We are number one in accidents in the world, now we’ve got the chance to correct this,” he told ANI.

“This is not only a Motor Vehicle Act, but also a road safety bill. I believe it’ll cause a decline in accidents, the passing of this bill is a tribute to those who lost their lives in accidents,” he added.

The Bill proposes to increase the minimum compensation for hit and run cases. In particular, in case of death, such compensation would vary from Rs 25,000 to Rs 2 Lakh.

In the case of grievous injury, it would vary from Rs 12,500 to Rs 50,000. The Bill also enables the Central government to develop a scheme for cashless treatment of road accident victims during the “golden hour”; the golden hour is the first 60 minutes following the injury during which doctors have the best chance of saving a life.

The Bill also defines a good samaritan as a person who renders emergency medical or non-medical assistance to a victim at the scene of an accident.

The Bill proposes a National Road Safety Board which will advise the central and state governments on all aspects of road safety and traffic management.

Over a lakh people lose their lives in road accidents across the country every year. The government aims to put a firm mechanism in place to avoid such deaths by creating awareness among people regarding road safety.