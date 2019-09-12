UP govt reconsidering hiked traffic fines; here are others states that slashed penalties

The Uttar Pradesh government is mulling a reduction in the penalties for traffic violations under the new Motor Vehicle Act that came into force on September 1. With this, UP has joined several other states that find the penalties listed in the amended Motor Vehicles Act act too high.

Advertising

“In the interest of the people of Uttar Pradesh, the government is reconsidering what and how it should be done,” state Transport Minister Ashok Kataria was quoted as saying by PTI on Thursday. “We will soon take a decision and come out with the rates of penalty,” the minister said.

On Wednesday, Uttarakhand became the second state after Gujarat to announce a cut in penalties for traffic violations under the new rules. Few states have adopted the Act in its entirety, while several states have put it on hold. BJP governments in Gujarat and Uttarakhand have announced reductions in fines that were drastically hiked in the amended law.

Apart from UP, Uttarakhand and Gujarat have slashed fines fearing a backlash.

Advertising

The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday decided to adopt the amended Act but with a reduction in penalties. The state Cabinet decided that the penalty of Rs 2,500 will be charged for allowing an unauthorised person to drive a vehicle, whereas the Centre had proposed a penalty of Rs 5,000. Likewise, the penalty for a person driving a vehicle without a licence or a minor driving a vehicle at a public place was reduced to Rs 2,500 from the Rs 5,000 proposed by the Centre.

Gujarat has slashed the penalty for 15 violations under the Act, thereby reducing the quantum of fine by 50 per cent in most cases and by 70 per cent in some, compared with the penalties decided by the Centre. “The government has no interest in harassing people by levying steep fines. Our priority is the safety of human lives and we will ensure strict implementation of the new amendments, which have been reviewed by a high-level committee of experts and lawmakers,” Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said.

Defending the steep increases, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said it is not a revenue-making proposal but an initiative by the Modi Government to save precious lives that are lost in road accidents every year. He also said that the states were well within their rights to reduce fines but they will have to “bear the consequences”.

The new Motor Vehicles Act rules propose a 10-fold increase in fines for offences like traffic violations, drunk driving, driving without a helmet, driving without seat belts and overloading. While the fine for drunk driving has been increased to Rs 10,000 along with imprisonment up to six months, dangerous driving attracts a fine of Rs 5,000.