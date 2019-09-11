Motor Vehicle Act: Protest outside Gadkari’s house; traffic fines aimed at saving lives, says minister

Angry over the heavy fines being imposed for violating traffic rules under the Motor Vehicles Act, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) held a protest outside the residence of Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday. The IYC members were seen raising slogans against the government and even lifting up a scooter in the air to mark their protest.

#WATCH Delhi: Indian Youth Congress (IYC) holds protest outside the residence of Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, against the amended provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act. pic.twitter.com/OJawhb1OHL — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2019

However, Gadkari has defended steep fines under MVA, saying that it was not the government’s intention to impose heavy penalties but to bring road discipline and preventing accidents that cause loss of lives.

“First of all, the MV Act comes under the Concurrent List. Both state and Central governments have a right to make laws on it. As for the fines, there is a gap like from Rs 10 to 100. So, the state government take a decision in this regard. It is not the government’s intention to earn revenues through fines,” he was quoted as saying by ANI today.

He also said that the lives of people are more important than fines. “The problem is they neither have fear nor respect for laws. Aren’t the lives of people more important than fines? if you don’t break the laws, you won’t be fined. And I want to thank you for your (media) reporting. Now people are getting their driving licences and other documents. Accidents will reduce. The lives of people will be saved, that is our priority,” he said.

After the Motor Vehicle Act (2019) came into effect earlier this month, a two-wheeler rider was fined Rs 23,000 in Gurugram for various norms violations, while a truck driver was given challan for Rs 59,000.