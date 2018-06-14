India rejects UN human rights report on Kashmir, terms it ‘motivated, fallacious’

An auto rickshaw burnt during the clashes between protesters and security forces in Kashmir. (Source: File/Express Photo) An auto rickshaw burnt during the clashes between protesters and security forces in Kashmir. (Source: File/Express Photo)

India on Thursday rejected the United Nations report on “human rights situation in Kashmir” calling it ” fallacious, tendentious and motivated,” the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement. Adding that the report is a “selective compilation of largely unverified statements,” the Ministry said that the report “violates India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” and “questioned the intent” behind it. “The entire state of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. Pakistan is in illegal and forcible occupation of a part of the Indian state through aggression,” it added.

In a first of its kind report on the alleged human rights violations, the United Nations sought an international inquiry into these abuses. Asserting that there was an “urgent need” to address the past and ongoing human rights violations, the report said, “any resolution to the political situation in Kashmir should entail a commitment to ending the cycles of violence and accountability for past and current human rights violations.”

Adding that “people on both sides of the Line of Control have been detrimentally impacted and suffer from limitations or denial of a range of human rights,” the report also asked neighbouring country Pakistan to end its “misuse” of anti-terror legislation to quash dissent.

“Despite the Government of Pakistan’s assertions of denial of any support to these groups, experts believe that Pakistan’s military continues to support their operations across the Line of Control in Indian-Administered Kashmir,” the global human rights watch body said.

This is for the first time the UNHRC has issued a report on the alleged human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd