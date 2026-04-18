A mother in need of treatment, a loan app, and a Kerala student’s death: Behind 3 arrests from Noida

Three persons from Noida, who are associated with an online loan app, have been arrested by the Kerala police in connection with the death of a Dalit medical student.

Nithin Raj R L (22), who hailed from Uzhamalakkal village in Thiruvananthapuram, died after a fall from a building at the Kannur Dental College campus in the Anjarakandy area of Kannur district on April 10. His death, allegedly after incidents of humiliation over caste, skin colour and his family’s financial background, had taken Kerala by a storm of grief and protest.

Police had also found that Nithin was allegedly being threatened by employees of the loan app over an amount of Rs 13,500 that he had availed for the treatment of his mother, who found livelihood from MGNREGS work. On the day before he took the extreme step, Nithin allegedly received 96 calls or messages from employees of the loan app, threatening to repay the amount. His teacher, Dr Latha, whose number was also accessed by the app, received 26 calls the same day.