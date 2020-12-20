scorecardresearch
Saturday, December 19, 2020
Mother Teresa award for Vikas Khanna, Sanjay Pandey

The theme for Harmony Foundation's award this year is 'Celebrating Compassion In Times Of Covid' and the award ceremony will be held virtually on December 27, said Harmony Foundation president Dr Abraham Mathai.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | December 20, 2020 2:07:17 am
Mother Teresa, chef vikas khanna, IPS officer Sanjay Pandey, Mother teresa Memorial Award, chef vikas khanna award, indian express newsChef Vikas Khanna and IPS officer Sanjay Pandey.

The Harmony Foundation will award this year’s Mother Teresa Memorial Awards to New York-based chef Vikas Khanna and IPS officer Sanjay Pandey, Director General, Home Guards.

“Despite the suddenness of this pandemic, Khanna showed extraordinary sensitivity, not just in saving lives, but also trying to make them as better as they could be, by feeding more than 50 million people….On the other hand, defying all odds, Pandey went beyond the call of duty to open the first relief camp in Versova, Mumbai, for migrant workers stranded by the lockdown that was enforced to contain the coronavirus pandemic,” the Harmony Foundation said in a statement issued Friday.

Instituted in 2005, the award celebrates the memory and legacy of Mother Teresa, canonized a Saint by Pope Francis in the Vatican. Previous recipients of the award include Nobel laureates Malala Yousufzai, The Dalai Lama and Kailash Satyarthi.

