J&K: Mother spotted gunman, warned father moments before attack claims son

The wife of the businessman who was killed by militants in Srinagar on Thursday, spotted one of the attackers and even warned her husband, her family members said on Friday.

Ghulam Mohammed Mir, 60, was gunned down at his shop at around 8.30 pm by unidentified gunmen.

Mir was one of the leading wholesale dealers in Srinagar’s Parimpora area. His family told The Indian Express on Friday that at the time of the incident, Mir was overlooking the unloading.

Just before he was shot, Mir’s wife spotted one gunman hiding near the truck, his family said. “My mother came to him and said there is one person with a weapon. Soon they (gunmen) approached my father and asked about my elder brother (Bashir Ahmad). They fired at him and he fell on ground,” Mir’s younger son Shabir Ahmad said.

The family said Mir was taken to the nearby SMHS hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Police sources said he had three bullet wounds.

The Kashmir police zone said on Twitter on Thursday night, “Terrorists fired at a civilian in the Parimpora jurisdiction of Srinagar who succumbed at the local hospital. Police team is on the spot. Area under cordon. Further details shall follow.”

The family said it was clueless why Mir was targeted. “They came and fired at him. Even now, we are not sure what was his fault,” one of his relatives said. Mir is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.