Mother, lover kill 6-year-old to keep relationship under wraps, mutilate body: UP Police

A woman, along with her lover, allegedly murdered her own daughter after the minor allegedly saw the two in a compromising position at her house in a village in Hathras district. The six-year-old’s body was found in a field close to the village on November 12. The duo initially told the police that the girl was raped and murdered, allegedly to derail the police probe.

Advertising

The two accused were Tuesday arrested and sent to judicial custody, police said.

“The police received information in the evening of November 12 that a minor’s body had been found in a particular village. Prima facie it appeared that the minor had been inflicted with sexual violence and that she was murdered. For the next few days, we questioned the villagers including the woman and her neighbour with whom she was having an affair. We found inconsistencies in the testimonies and called the two for further questioning. They admitted to causing injuries on her private parts and killing her. The duo has been sent to judicial custody,” said Hathras SP Siddharth Shankar Meena.

According to police, the woman was having an extra-marital affair with her neighbour for the past six months. On November 12, the minor walked into her own house and allegedly saw the two in a compromising position, after which she ran away. The two accused became apprehensive and feared that the girl might tell other family members about their relationship, police said.

Advertising

The duo then decided to kill the minor to ensure that nobody gets to know of their relationship. They allegedly mutilated the girl’s private parts and dumped her body in a field, 500 metres away from the house. The duo allegedly wanted to make it appear that the minor was raped and murdered.

After the police began investigations, the couple pretended that a third person was responsible for the murder of the minor and provided versions accordingly. Once more people were questioned, the police were informed that several other villagers were aware of the illicit relationship. One of the woman’s family members also told the police that the woman was capable of carrying out such an act. After several leads, the police met the couple and found that their versions of whereabouts at the time of incident were conflicting with other testimonies. The duo eventually confessed to the crime, police said.