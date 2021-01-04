Mother, daughter injured after man fires at them at Motemajra village in Mohali

A mother-daughter duo was injured after a man fired at them in Motemajra village on Sunday. Both the injured were admitted at GMCH-32, Chandigarh. A family dispute is said to be the reason behind the incident.

Sohana SHO, Inspector Bhagwant Singh, told The Indian Express that the incident occurred at around 9 am when accused Gurmel Singh fired gunshots at his sister-in-law, Harjinder Kaur, and niece, Simranjeet Kaur, after having a brawl with his elder brother over a monetary issue. “We arrested Gurmel Singh and recovered his licensed double barrel gun which was used in the crime,” the SHO added.

According to the police the incident took place when Gurmel Singh’s brother, Gurdeep Singh, took their father to a gurdwara in their village.

“Gurmel Singh started a quarrel with Gurdeep Singh over a monetary issue. Their father Munshi Singh stays with his elder son Gurdeep Singh and gives the money earned from his land to Gurdeep Singh, but Gurmel Singh was objecting to it. The accused was demanding Rs 35,000 from his brother but Gurdeep Singh refused. Gurmel first attacked Gurdeep with a stick, some villagers intervened and sorted out the issue. But later Gurmel Singh took out his gun and committed the crime,” said a police officer.

While the villagers stopped both the brothers from quarreling with each other, Gurdeep’s wife Harjinder Kaur and daughter Simranjeet Kaur also arrived at the scene, and sustained injuries.

SHO Inspector Bhagwant Singh said that both the women were injured with splinters. Harjinder Kaur sustained an injury on her hand, while Simranjeet Kaur sustained an injury on her head and will be operated on, on Monday. Gurnel was booked under Section 307 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act.