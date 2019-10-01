Mother Dairy cuts price of token milk by Rs 4 to discourage plastic use

Toggle Menu
The move has been taken to ensure the consumption of token milk as against packaged milk. 

The decision to decrease the price of bulk vended milk, for which one has to carry their own utensils, comes amid growing demands to ban single-use plastic

Leading milk supplier Mother Dairy Tuesday slashed the retail price of token milk by Rs 4 per litre in a bid to encourage consumers to cut down on plastic usage.

“With the current daily average volume of 6 lakh litres through Mother Dairy’s network of 900 booths, the cash incentive works just closer to Rs 90 crore per year, Mother Dairy said in a statement Tuesday.

The decision to decrease the price of token milk, distributed through vending machines at Mother Dairy stores, comes amid growing demands to ban single-use plastic, with the government planning a phased reduction in the use of plastic products.

Mother Diary hopes consumers will gradually move away from packaged milk.

Single-use plastics, also referred to as disposable plastics, are commonly used for packaging and include items intended to be used only once before they are thrown away or recycled.

Under the Plastic Waste Management Rules 2016, all producers that use plastic packaging for their products are required to collect back an equal amount of plastic waste under the EPR framework.

