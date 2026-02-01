‘From Rs 15 to Rs 66 in three decades’: Why are mid-day meal cooks in Chhattisgarh protesting?

A total of 22 states and Union Territories that responded to the Education Ministry’s call for suggestions on the PM-POSHAN scheme last year had one unanimous request for the Centre — to enhance the honorarium to cooks and helpers under the scheme.

Midday meal cooks in Chhattisgarh, where they are being paid Rs 2,000 per month, have been protesting, demanding a hike in their wages.

Details presented by the Education Ministry’s Department of School Education and Literacy at a meeting with states and UTs in October last year show that 22 states/UTs pressed for a hike in the honorarium. Their request was made in response to a call from the ministry in September last year for suggestions on improvements and modifications in the scheme, before a proposal is prepared for the scheme’s extension beyond 2025-26.