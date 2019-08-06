Most productive session since 1952, says Lok Sabha Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday said it was the most productive session since 1952.

Advertising

He was speaking before adjourning the House sine die. The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha, which began on June 17, was to conclude on July 26, but it was extended till August 7.

The session had 37 sittings of total 280 hours, in which 36 bills were passed while 33 were introduced in the Lower House, Birla said.

He also mentioned that the House sat for 75 hours during late in the evening to transact the business.

Advertising

He said 1,086 issues were raised by members mostly first timers during the Zero hour.

Out of the 265 first time members, 229 got chance to speak during the Zero Hour, while 42 out of 46 women MPs also spoke during the same period, he said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi requested Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the proceedings sine die as “99 per cent” of the government business has been completed.