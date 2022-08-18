Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai among world’s top 20 most polluted cities; here is the full list

August 18, 2022 1:19:47 pm
New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai are among the top 20 most polluted cities in the world in terms of PM2.5 levels, according to the latest State of Global Air report on air quality and health in cities. While New Delhi and Kolkata rank first and second, respectively, Mumbai stands 14th on the list.
The study ranked cities on the basis of two major air pollutants found — fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2). PM2.5 is an atmospheric particulate matter of diameter of fewer than 2.5 micrometres, which is around 3 per cent the diameter of a human hair. It causes respiratory problems and reduces visibility.
Meanwhile, road traffic is among the primary outdoor contributors of NO2, long exposure to which is linked to deaths.
There were no Indian cities in the top 20 in terms of population-weighted NO2 exposures in 2019. Shanghai, Moscow and Tehran are the top three cities in this list.
Subscriber Only Stories
The Air Quality and Health in Cities report, published by the State of Global Air, is a collaboration between the US-based Health Effects Institute (HEI) and the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation’s Global Burden of Disease Project.
As per the report, the highest population-weighted annual average PM2.5 exposure in 2019 was in Delhi at 110 μg/m3, followed by Kolkata at 84 μg/m3.
Here is the list of the top 20 most polluted cities in the world (PM2.5) with the PM2.5 levels in μg/m3:
- Delhi, India (110)
- Kolkata, India (84)
- Kano, Nigeria (83.6)
- Lima, Peru (73.2)
- Dhaka, Bangladesh (71.4)
- Jakarta, Indonesia (67.3)
- Lagos, Nigeria (66.9)
- Karachi, Pakistan (63.6)
- Beijing, China (55)
- Accra, Ghana (51.9)
- Chengdu, China (49.9)
- Singapore, Singapore (49.4)
- Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire (47.4)
- Mumbai, India (45.1)
- Bamako, Mali (44.2)
- Shanghai, China (40.1)
- Dushanbe, Tajikistan (39.7)
- Tashkent, Uzbekistan (38)
- Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo (35.8)
- Cairo, Egypt (34.2)
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
India win toss, opt to field vs Zimbabwe
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'Premium
11 films that reveal the secret to being happy in Mumbai
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai among world’s top 20 most polluted cities; here is the full list
Gujarat’s Dharoi dam water release: Lower promenades of Sabarmati riverfront to be closed from today
Arbitration cases in various cooperative societies: ‘Defaulter’ farmers in ‘salsi’ cases fear attachment of their property
CDAC C-CAT Result 2022: How to check first round of seat allocation result
Dehlavi To Rushdie, how Salman Rushdie’s father ‘invented’ a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist
Farmers begin 75-hour protest in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri, demand sacking of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni
Struggling KSRTC comes up with budget-friendly tour package with focus on Mahabharatha
Interstate drug peddler from Goa held in Hyderabad
Pune: KV student ‘kidnapped’ from outside school, found at railway station
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
How chewing shaped human evolution
Realme 9i 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip launched in India: Here’s what’s new