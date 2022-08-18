scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai among world’s top 20 most polluted cities; here is the full list

While New Delhi and Kolkata rank first and second, respectively, Mumbai stands 14th on the list.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
August 18, 2022 1:19:47 pm
Delhi has witnessed high levels of pollution in the past few years. (Express File/Praveen Khanna)

New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai are among the top 20 most polluted cities in the world in terms of PM2.5 levels, according to the latest State of Global Air report on air quality and health in cities. While New Delhi and Kolkata rank first and second, respectively, Mumbai stands 14th on the list.

The study ranked cities on the basis of two major air pollutants found — fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2). PM2.5 is an atmospheric particulate matter of diameter of fewer than 2.5 micrometres, which is around 3 per cent the diameter of a human hair. It causes respiratory problems and reduces visibility.

Meanwhile, road traffic is among the primary outdoor contributors of NO2, long exposure to which is linked to deaths.

Also Read |‘106 out of 1,00,000’: Deaths by PM2.5 in Delhi well above global median, study finds

There were no Indian cities in the top 20 in terms of population-weighted NO2 exposures in 2019. Shanghai, Moscow and Tehran are the top three cities in this list.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...Premium
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...Premium
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...
The woes of power: A moderate approach to the discom sector might be the ...Premium
The woes of power: A moderate approach to the discom sector might be the ...

The Air Quality and Health in Cities report, published by the State of Global Air, is a collaboration between the US-based Health Effects Institute (HEI) and the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation’s Global Burden of Disease Project.

As per the report, the highest population-weighted annual average PM2.5 exposure in 2019 was in Delhi at 110 μg/m3, followed by Kolkata at 84 μg/m3.

Here is the list of the top 20 most polluted cities in the world (PM2.5) with the PM2.5 levels in μg/m3:

Advertisement
  1. Delhi, India (110)
  2. Kolkata, India (84)
  3. Kano, Nigeria (83.6)
  4. Lima, Peru (73.2)
  5. Dhaka, Bangladesh (71.4)
  6. Jakarta, Indonesia (67.3)
  7. Lagos, Nigeria (66.9)
  8. Karachi, Pakistan (63.6)
  9. Beijing, China (55)
  10. Accra, Ghana (51.9)
  11. Chengdu, China (49.9)
  12. Singapore, Singapore (49.4)
  13. Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire (47.4)
  14. Mumbai, India (45.1)
  15. Bamako, Mali (44.2)
  16. Shanghai, China (40.1)
  17. Dushanbe, Tajikistan (39.7)
  18. Tashkent, Uzbekistan (38)
  19. Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo (35.8)
  20. Cairo, Egypt (34.2)

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 01:19:47 pm
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

When should I get a heart check-up done to ensure I do not collapse on treadmill?

3

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

4

How to link voter ID with Aadhaar card: a step by step guide

5

Ball stuck in helmet, is that a catch? 3 out of 140 clear BCCI umpires’ test

Featured Stories

New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Explained: What to know about the West Nile virus in New York City
Explained: What to know about the West Nile virus in New York City
Quiet quitting: why doing less at work could be good for you – and your e...
Quiet quitting: why doing less at work could be good for you – and your e...
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
India win toss, opt to field vs Zimbabwe
1st ODI Live Updates

India win toss, opt to field vs Zimbabwe

Farmers begin 75-hour protest in Lakhimpur Kheri, demand sacking of Union Minister Ajay Mishra

Farmers begin 75-hour protest in Lakhimpur Kheri, demand sacking of Union Minister Ajay Mishra

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader
Rape complaint

HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader

TN Finance Minister asks: 'Why should I change my policy for you?'
'Freebie' debate

TN Finance Minister asks: 'Why should I change my policy for you?'

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

11 films that reveal the secret to being happy in Mumbai
The City in Cinema

11 films that reveal the secret to being happy in Mumbai

Boy crashes Pope's audience. Their interaction is winning hearts
Trending now

Boy crashes Pope's audience. Their interaction is winning hearts

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement