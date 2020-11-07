Most OROP beneficiaries from UP, Punjab: Centre

The decision to implement OROP was communicated through an order on November 7, 2015, giving retrospective benefits from July 1, 2014.

The Centre Friday released data for pension paid under the One Rank One Pension scheme since 2014. The government said in a statement that Rs 10,795.4 crore has been disbursed to 20,60,220 defence forces pensioners and family pensioners as arrears on account of the implementation of OROP.

“The yearly recurring expenditure on account of OROP is about Rs 7,123.38 crores and for about six years,” the statement said. The total recurring expenditure “worked out to approximately Rs. 42740.28 crore”.

The Centre said OROP beneficiaries “also got the benefit of fixation of pension under 7th CPC [Central Pay Commission] while calculating the pension by multiplication factor of 2.57”.

Uttar Pradesh and Punjab had the highest number of beneficiaries at 2.28 lakh and 2.12 lakh, respectively. They were followed by Haryana with 1.84 lakh, Kerala with 1.37 lakh and Maharashtra with 1.30 lakh beneficiaries.

The statement said the “nation-wide payment details did not include the details of Nepali pensioners”.

The decision to implement OROP was communicated through an order on November 7, 2015, giving retrospective benefits from July 1, 2014. Armed forces personnel who had retired till June 30, 2014 were covered under it.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.